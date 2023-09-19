Week Four Touchdown Live Matchups, and Sonic Game of the Week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We are now a third of the way through the 2023 high school football season, but there is still a lot of football to be played as teams get into district play, below is the week four Southwest Louisiana schedule.

Thursday, 9/21:

DeQuincy at West St. Mary West St. Mary: 0-3 DeQuincy: 0-3 Did not play in 2022

Oberlin at Merryville Merryville: 1-2 Oberlin: 2-1 2022 Matchup: Oberlin won 53-16



Friday, 9/22:

SONIC GAME OF THE WEEK: St. Louis at Kinder Kinder: 3-0 St. Louis: 2-1 2022 Matchup: St. Louis won 45-14

Sulphur at Carencro Carencro: 3-0 Sulphur: 2-1 2022 Matchup: Carencro won 43-0

Pineville at Barbe Barbe: 1-2 Pineville: 1-2 2022 Matchup: Barbe won 42-0

Sam Houston at Comeaux Comeaux: 0-3 Sam Houston: 3-0 2022 Matchup: Sam Houston won 62-22

Iowa at Jennings Jennings: 2-1 Iowa: 1-2 2022 Matchup: Iowa won 36-22

Lake Charles College Prep at South Beauregard South Beauregard: 2-1 Lake Charles College Prep: 1-2 2022 Matchup: Lake Charles College Prep won 51-0

Westlake at DeRidder DeRidder: 1-2 Westlake: 3-0 2022 Matchup: Westlake won 36-13

Leesville at Catholic - New Iberia Catholic - New Iberia: 2-1 Leesville: 2-1 2022 Matchup: Leesville won 26-0

Catholic of Pointe Coupee at LaGrange LaGrange: 0-3 Catholic of Pointe Coupee: 1-2 Did not play in 2022

Washington-Marion at Lakeshore Lakeshore: 0-3 Washington-Marion: 1-2 2022 Matchup: Lakeshore won 31-8

Ville Platte at Iota Iota: 2-1 Ville Platte: 0-3 2022 Matchup: Iota won 41-0

Welsh at Pickering Pickering: 0-3 Welsh: 1-2 2022 Matchup: Welsh won 73-14

Grand Lake at Oakdale Oakdale: 3-0 Grand Lake: 2-1 2022 Matchup: Grand Lake won 26-20

Lake Arthur at Delcambre Delcambre: 0-3 Lake Arthur: 2-1 2022 Matchup: Delcambre won 42-12

Vinton at Rosepine Rosepine: 1-2 Vinton: 1-2 2022 Matchup: Rosepine won 43-6

Elton at Basile Basile: 1-2 Elton: 2-1 2022 Matchup: Basile won 35-21

Gueydan at East Beauregard East Beauregard: 2-1 Gueydan: 1-2 2022 Matchup: East Beauregard won 56-30

Westminster Christian at Hamilton Christian Hamilton Christian: 1-2 Westminster Christian: 2-1 Did not play in 2022



