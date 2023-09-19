Week Four Touchdown Live Matchups, and Sonic Game of the Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We are now a third of the way through the 2023 high school football season, but there is still a lot of football to be played as teams get into district play, below is the week four Southwest Louisiana schedule.
Thursday, 9/21:
- DeQuincy at West St. Mary
- West St. Mary: 0-3
- DeQuincy: 0-3
- Did not play in 2022
- Oberlin at Merryville
- Merryville: 1-2
- Oberlin: 2-1
- 2022 Matchup: Oberlin won 53-16
Friday, 9/22:
- SONIC GAME OF THE WEEK: St. Louis at Kinder
- Kinder: 3-0
- St. Louis: 2-1
- 2022 Matchup: St. Louis won 45-14
- Sulphur at Carencro
- Carencro: 3-0
- Sulphur: 2-1
- 2022 Matchup: Carencro won 43-0
- Pineville at Barbe
- Barbe: 1-2
- Pineville: 1-2
- 2022 Matchup: Barbe won 42-0
- Sam Houston at Comeaux
- Comeaux: 0-3
- Sam Houston: 3-0
- 2022 Matchup: Sam Houston won 62-22
- Iowa at Jennings
- Jennings: 2-1
- Iowa: 1-2
- 2022 Matchup: Iowa won 36-22
- Lake Charles College Prep at South Beauregard
- South Beauregard: 2-1
- Lake Charles College Prep: 1-2
- 2022 Matchup: Lake Charles College Prep won 51-0
- Westlake at DeRidder
- DeRidder: 1-2
- Westlake: 3-0
- 2022 Matchup: Westlake won 36-13
- Leesville at Catholic - New Iberia
- Catholic - New Iberia: 2-1
- Leesville: 2-1
- 2022 Matchup: Leesville won 26-0
- Catholic of Pointe Coupee at LaGrange
- LaGrange: 0-3
- Catholic of Pointe Coupee: 1-2
- Did not play in 2022
- Washington-Marion at Lakeshore
- Lakeshore: 0-3
- Washington-Marion: 1-2
- 2022 Matchup: Lakeshore won 31-8
- Ville Platte at Iota
- Iota: 2-1
- Ville Platte: 0-3
- 2022 Matchup: Iota won 41-0
- Welsh at Pickering
- Pickering: 0-3
- Welsh: 1-2
- 2022 Matchup: Welsh won 73-14
- Grand Lake at Oakdale
- Oakdale: 3-0
- Grand Lake: 2-1
- 2022 Matchup: Grand Lake won 26-20
- Lake Arthur at Delcambre
- Delcambre: 0-3
- Lake Arthur: 2-1
- 2022 Matchup: Delcambre won 42-12
- Vinton at Rosepine
- Rosepine: 1-2
- Vinton: 1-2
- 2022 Matchup: Rosepine won 43-6
- Elton at Basile
- Basile: 1-2
- Elton: 2-1
- 2022 Matchup: Basile won 35-21
- Gueydan at East Beauregard
- East Beauregard: 2-1
- Gueydan: 1-2
- 2022 Matchup: East Beauregard won 56-30
- Westminster Christian at Hamilton Christian
- Hamilton Christian: 1-2
- Westminster Christian: 2-1
- Did not play in 2022
Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.