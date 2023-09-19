Week Four Touchdown Live Matchups, and Sonic Game of the Week

50/50 Thursdays
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We are now a third of the way through the 2023 high school football season, but there is still a lot of football to be played as teams get into district play, below is the week four Southwest Louisiana schedule.

Thursday, 9/21:

  • DeQuincy at West St. Mary
    • West St. Mary: 0-3
    • DeQuincy: 0-3
    • Did not play in 2022
  • Oberlin at Merryville
    • Merryville: 1-2
    • Oberlin: 2-1
    • 2022 Matchup: Oberlin won 53-16

Friday, 9/22:

  • SONIC GAME OF THE WEEK: St. Louis at Kinder
    • Kinder: 3-0
    • St. Louis: 2-1
    • 2022 Matchup: St. Louis won 45-14
  • Sulphur at Carencro
    • Carencro: 3-0
    • Sulphur: 2-1
    • 2022 Matchup: Carencro won 43-0
  • Pineville at Barbe
    • Barbe: 1-2
    • Pineville: 1-2
    • 2022 Matchup: Barbe won 42-0
  • Sam Houston at Comeaux
    • Comeaux: 0-3
    • Sam Houston: 3-0
    • 2022 Matchup: Sam Houston won 62-22
  • Iowa at Jennings
    • Jennings: 2-1
    • Iowa: 1-2
    • 2022 Matchup: Iowa won 36-22
  • Lake Charles College Prep at South Beauregard
    • South Beauregard: 2-1
    • Lake Charles College Prep: 1-2
    • 2022 Matchup: Lake Charles College Prep won 51-0
  • Westlake at DeRidder
    • DeRidder: 1-2
    • Westlake: 3-0
    • 2022 Matchup: Westlake won 36-13
  • Leesville at Catholic - New Iberia
    • Catholic - New Iberia: 2-1
    • Leesville: 2-1
    • 2022 Matchup: Leesville won 26-0
  • Catholic of Pointe Coupee at LaGrange
    • LaGrange: 0-3
    • Catholic of Pointe Coupee: 1-2
    • Did not play in 2022
  • Washington-Marion at Lakeshore
    • Lakeshore: 0-3
    • Washington-Marion: 1-2
    • 2022 Matchup: Lakeshore won 31-8
  • Ville Platte at Iota
    • Iota: 2-1
    • Ville Platte: 0-3
    • 2022 Matchup: Iota won 41-0
  • Welsh at Pickering
    • Pickering: 0-3
    • Welsh: 1-2
    • 2022 Matchup: Welsh won 73-14
  • Grand Lake at Oakdale
    • Oakdale: 3-0
    • Grand Lake: 2-1
    • 2022 Matchup: Grand Lake won 26-20
  • Lake Arthur at Delcambre
    • Delcambre: 0-3
    • Lake Arthur: 2-1
    • 2022 Matchup: Delcambre won 42-12
  • Vinton at Rosepine
    • Rosepine: 1-2
    • Vinton: 1-2
    • 2022 Matchup: Rosepine won 43-6
  • Elton at Basile
    • Basile: 1-2
    • Elton: 2-1
    • 2022 Matchup: Basile won 35-21
  • Gueydan at East Beauregard
    • East Beauregard: 2-1
    • Gueydan: 1-2
    • 2022 Matchup: East Beauregard won 56-30
  • Westminster Christian at Hamilton Christian
    • Hamilton Christian: 1-2
    • Westminster Christian: 2-1
    • Did not play in 2022

