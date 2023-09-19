SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 18, 2023
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 18, 2023.
- Willie Lee Monceaux, 47, Sulphur: Schedule II possession; tail lamps.
- David Nathaniel Hicks, 51, Sulphur: Contempt of court; Schedule II possession’ drug paraphernalia.
- Adarius Trevon Sims, 23, Lake Charles: Home invasion; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; contempt of court.
- Michael Landon Obrien, 41, Lake Charles: Dating partner abuse with child endangerment.
- Damion Andrew Batiste Sr., 38, Lake Charles: Second-degree battery; simple battery.
- Anthony Comeaux II, 39, Church Point: Criminal trespass.
- Dennis Wayne Hebert, 50o, Sulphur: Possession of a weapon by a convicted felon; Schedule II possession with intent.
- Jonathan Kent Leblanc, 40, Lake Charles: Violation of protective orders.
- John Leslie Sons, 70, Sulphur: Theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000.
- Keith Dewayne Landry, 38, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
- Devante Lequeze Cotlone, 29, unknown address: Probation violation.
- Galen Fitzgerald Wells, 31, Stonewall: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.
- Kiantre Marquise Dunn, 25, Sulphur: Probation violation.
