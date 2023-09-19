50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 18, 2023

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 18, 2023.

  • Willie Lee Monceaux, 47, Sulphur: Schedule II possession; tail lamps.
  • David Nathaniel Hicks, 51, Sulphur: Contempt of court; Schedule II possession’ drug paraphernalia.
  • Adarius Trevon Sims, 23, Lake Charles: Home invasion; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; contempt of court.
  • Michael Landon Obrien, 41, Lake Charles: Dating partner abuse with child endangerment.
  • Damion Andrew Batiste Sr., 38, Lake Charles: Second-degree battery; simple battery.
  • Anthony Comeaux II, 39, Church Point: Criminal trespass.
  • Dennis Wayne Hebert, 50o, Sulphur: Possession of a weapon by a convicted felon; Schedule II possession with intent.
  • Jonathan Kent Leblanc, 40, Lake Charles: Violation of protective orders.
  • John Leslie Sons, 70, Sulphur: Theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000.
  • Keith Dewayne Landry, 38, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
  • Devante Lequeze Cotlone, 29, unknown address: Probation violation.
  • Galen Fitzgerald Wells, 31, Stonewall: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.
  • Kiantre Marquise Dunn, 25, Sulphur: Probation violation.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

Officials urge you take the time to prepare for disasters during National Preparedness Month
KPLC 7 News Sunrise 5:30 - 6 - VOD - VOD - clipped version - clipped version
Hurricane Nigel
Hurricane Nigel builds strength over open water, not expected to move near land
More dry and sunny skies for this afternoon
First Alert Forecast: Sunny, dry, and comfortable outside with no better rain chances ahead for now
Pontoon bridges enforce weight restrictions
Pontoon bridges enforce weight restrictions