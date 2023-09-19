Mossville Way road connects north and south for Sulphur and Westlake

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -If you love a straight shot to where you are going, you’ll love the new Mossville Way.

The new road connects Houston River Road to points south.

It’s a long-awaited improvement that streamlines the route people can take from Houston River Road to Old Spanish Trail and beyond. And it’s expected to improve traffic flow for those who work at some industries.

“This is going to save time for people, gas for people, it’s going to be very convenient. The folks from DeQuincy to High Hope Road area, all the eastern side of Sulphur. Anybody that wants to get to the Walmart, industries or 108, it’s going to be a great connection for them to get right here,” said Westlake Mayor Hal McMillin.

Community members gathered to cut the ribbon. Besides opening up a new way from OST to Houston River Road, the name Mossville Way helps to assure the historic community is remembered. Parts of the road will continue to be named after two Mossville pioneers-- Coach LaSalle Williams, age 92.

“I think it’s a great thing to keep Mossville’s name. Small community, everybody knew each other, and we helped each other and provided for each other,” said Williams.

And 92-year-old Johnny Clophus is the pastor of Miracle Deliverance Church.

“It’s good. It’s good to have this road. When I moved there it was a dirt road. Nothing but dust,” said Clophus.

The road replaces Evergreen which was eliminated in the Sasol expansion and is expected to help emergency responders.

“We needed a north south road that would replace evergreen. So, Sasol came up with ten million dollars and along with the police jury and we got with the community, and this road was built on behalf to give us another throughway,” said McMIllin.

He says the name will always assure the identity of Mossville remains.

McMillin says there’s a lot of land along the new route and predicts economic development along Mossville way.

