McNeese looking to bounce back after three straight losses

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys are heading into week four of the college football season in a similar spot as last year as they are now (0-3) for the second season in a row.

As the Cowboys prepare to head north to take on Eastern Illinois this coming Saturday, the players and staff are beginning to search for answers before conference play starts.

“We have to make sure we’re coming together and we’re really going to learn about the team’s character right now, I’m big in leadership development, and I believe that’s that that’s got to be the backbone of your culture, you talk about leadership, you teach it and it’s pretty easy when it’s 70 and sunny, but when it starts getting pretty stormy and nasty outside, then you start seeing the true colors,” said Head Coach Gary Goff. “We saw some of that Saturday night and we’re going to address that and that’s I’m not hanging our dirty laundry out there that’s for us, but we’re going to keep coaching hard and doing things the right way.”

The Cowboys lost this past week’s game at the line of scrimmage according to Goff as they gave up over 200 rushing yards for the third straight week. As the team heads into the new week Coach Goff wants to see his players show a sense of urgency and wants to challenge his team to step up to be part of the change that is needed.

“They won the line of scrimmage, and we didn’t, for whatever reason and we didn’t play physical that first half defensively, and the guys who watch the film and they know we can’t wait we can’t sit back and wait for good things to happen we’ve got to go attack and make good things happen,” said Goff. “We started sitting there waiting for somebody to make a big play, waiting for that magical throw downfield and we didn’t just line up and play as hard as we could.”

The Cowboys will have a chance to grab their first win this week as they will take on an Eastern Illinois team on the road that they beat this past season 29-15. Kick-off got that game is set for 2:00 PM on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.