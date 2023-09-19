50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard

FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it...
FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it possible for a thin strip of film to remain on the slice even after it's been removed from the wrapper.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press and DEE-ANN DURBIN AP Business Writer
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Kraft Heinz said Tuesday it’s recalling more than 83,000 cases of individually-wrapped Kraft Singles American processed cheese slices because part of the wrapper could stick to the slice and become a choking hazard.

The company, which is based in Chicago and Pittsburgh, said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it possible for a thin strip of film to remain on the slice even after it’s been removed from the wrapper. The machine has since been fixed.

Kraft Heinz said it initiated the voluntary recall after it received several consumer complaints. In six cases, people said the issue caused gagging or choking, but no injuries or serious health issues have been reported, Kraft Heinz said.

The recall affects 16-ounce Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product with a “Best When Used By” date between Jan. 10, 2024, and Jan. 27, 2024. Also included in the recall are 3-pound multipacks of Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product with a “Best When Used By” date between Jan. 9, 2024, and Jan. 13, 2024.

Consumers who bought those products should not consume them and should return them to the store where they were purchased for an exchange or a refund, Kraft Heinz said. Consumers can also contact Kraft Heinz at 1-800-280-8252 to see if a product is part of the recall and to receive reimbursement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

FILE — Lights illuminate Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game between the New England...
Witness said man was punched before he died at a New England Patriots game
Tropical update
Hurricane Nigel is a category 2 storm, but poses no threat to land
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Humidity slowly increasing, rain chances remain near zero for now
SOWELA receives $35 million donation of Air Force jet
SOWELA receives $35 million aircraft donation
The Sphere entertainment venue in Las Vegas is introducing ‘life-like’ robots to interact with...
‘Hello, humans’: New Las Vegas attraction adding ‘life-like’ robots to interact with guests