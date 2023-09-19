Hurricane Nigel is a category 2 storm, but poses no threat to land

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Hurricane Nigel is spinning in the Central Atlantic just under 700 miles east of Bermuda. Nigel has been steadily gaining strength, but now looks less likely to reach major hurricane strength over the next few days. It will not pose any threat to SWLA or the United States. A large trough of low pressure will ensure it eventually turns to the north and then northeast in the open waters of the Atlantic.

Elsewhere in the basin, we are watching for a tropical wave to exit the coast of Africa around Wednesday. Conditions ahead of that wave could allow for some gradual development closer to the weekend. Still, that wave has not even left the African continent, so it is nothing we need to worry about at this time. Of course, we’ll monitor it’s progress and keep you updated.

The other area we’ll watch this week is off the coast of the southeastern United States. A broad area of low-pressure will likely form in that area, with a low chance to produce some subtropical activity. Whatever comes of it should stay close to the eastern seaboard and away from the Gulf. The next two names on the list are Ophelia and Philippe.

