High school football ‘rivalry week’ pranks go wrong; juveniles, adults arrested, St. Charles sheriff says

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Several juveniles and adults were arrested Monday (Sept. 19) night after what the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office says was high school football “rivalry week” pranks gone wrong.

The sheriff’s office says that deputies handled several incidents that included a flipped car and damage to property.

As for the flipped car, deputies say that a juvenile driver lost control of it while driving. The juvenile received only minor head and neck injuries. Prior to flipping, deputies say that the car was involved in a “paintball battle” and visible splotches of paint from paintball gunshots could be seen on the vehicle.

Deputies also say that several homeowners reported damage from paintballs to their homes.

The sheriff’s office is reminding the people of St. Charles that juvenile curfew hours begin at 10 p.m. through 5 p.m. for anyone 17 years or younger. There are exemptions to the curfew such as when with a parent, in an emergency situation, or for a legitimate purpose directed by their parent. The curfew applies to public places or in the “streets”. If a juvenile is stopped for being out after curfew, parents will be contacted to pick them up.

The sheriff’s office is also continuing to stress that damage to property is considered a criminal offense.

