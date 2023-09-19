50/50 Thursdays
Hayfield fire burns in Carlyss

By Jade Moreau and Jakob Evans
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CARLYSS, La. (KPLC) - The Carlyss Fire Department responded to a hayfield fire at a residence near Thompson and Armentor Road.

The fire is extinguished, according to Carlyss Fire Chief Mark Ware. Houston River Fire assisted at the scene.

Approximately 10 to 15 acres were burned, Ware said. The homeowner was bailing hay when the equipment malfunctioned producing sparks that ignited the flames.

No injuries are reported.

