Hayfield fire burns in Carlyss

CARLYSS, La. (KPLC) - The Carlyss Fire Department responded to a hayfield fire at a residence near Thompson and Armentor Road.

The fire is extinguished, according to Carlyss Fire Chief Mark Ware. Houston River Fire assisted at the scene.

Approximately 10 to 15 acres were burned, Ware said. The homeowner was bailing hay when the equipment malfunctioned producing sparks that ignited the flames.

No injuries are reported.

