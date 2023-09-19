50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

First Alert Forecast: Sunny, dry, and comfortable outside with no better rain chances ahead for now

By Joseph Enk
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Mostly dry air remains in place across the area in SWLA, keeping our cool mornings going and comfortable afternoons on tap.

Tuesday is looking a lot like Monday, with dry air and abundant sunshine heating things up quickly for the afternoon. High temperatures will again reach the low to mid 90′s, helping to get the sea breeze going which will try to get a little humidity back closer to the coastline. Winds could get briefly gusty up to 20 mph, generally this will help us cool off but could present some fire issues with our incredibly dry vegetation.

A little scattered cloud cover could form in the afternoon mostly south of I-10, but rain chances will remain virtually zero.

More dry and sunny skies for this afternoon
More dry and sunny skies for this afternoon(KPLC)

Without any decent rain on the outlook for this week, the fire risk remains an active issue. The state-wide burn ban has not been lifted yet, so continue to use caution during any outdoor activities this week and properly dispose of any flammable materials. Outdoor burning of any kind is not allowed.

The cold front that previously moved through is currently located over the Gulf, but it will move north later this week as it weakens and that will bring the humidity back to our area. Unfortunately rain still looks unlikely even once the humidity returns, the only thing that will change is that it will much less comfortable again later this week.

Humidity will return later this week as the gulf front begins to weaken
Humidity will return later this week as the gulf front begins to weaken(KPLC)

Another cold front will approach our area from the northwest this weekend and that might bring a few showers both Saturday and Sunday. These however look to be very limited, so your outdoor plans should not be interrupted. The cold front will move through Monday with dry air returning to the area for a few days next week.

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(KPLC)

The tropics remain active as we track the newly formed Hurricane Nigel and a few areas of potential development. Neither are a current concern to SWLA, and you can find the latest with the tropics on our Hurricane Page.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

Hurricane Nigel
Hurricane Nigel builds strength over open water, not expected to move near land
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
Wade's Monday Nightcast Forecast
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
Wade's Monday Forecast
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
KPLC 7 News at Noon: Joseph's Midday Forecast