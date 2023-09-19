50/50 Thursdays
First Alert Forecast: Humidity slowly increasing, rain chances remain near zero for now

By Wade Hampton
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We have one more comfortable night ahead with dry air still in place expect temperatures to fall overnight into the 60s. But the humidity will return over the next few days.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

With the dry air in place we will see temperatures falling quick overnight with lows by Wednesday morning in the upper 50s north of I-10 to the upper 70s at the coast. Southerly winds will return Wednesday and push humidity levels up, which will likely keep actual highs in the low 90s. But the heat index could reach the mid to upper 90s. Rain still looks unlikely for at least the next few days.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Another cold front will approach our area this weekend and that could cause a few showers both Saturday and Sunday. Although these look very limited and it should not be a washout this weekend, so your outdoor plans should not interrupted. The cold front will move through Monday with dry air returning to the area for a few days next week.

