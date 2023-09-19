50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Firefighters remind public of burn ban after responding to several violations

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Ward 6 Fire extinguished to a trash fire reported in the 700 block of Delores Poullard Road in DeQuincy around 10:30 a.m. this morning, before a misdemeanor summons was issued by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Since 8 p.m. last night, this is the third call of someone burning in violation of the burn ban received by Ward 6 Fire Protection District.

The small fire on Delores Poullard Road was observed burning in the front yard close to the woods and was left unattended.

Firefighters said that in order to protect the community, the citizens and their property, there will continue to be zero tolerance for outside burning during the burn ban.

(Ward Six Fire Protection District No. One)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

Louisiana hits lowest unemployment rate in history
Louisiana hits lowest unemployment rate in history
Hurricane Nigel
Hurricane Nigel builds strength over open water, not expected to move near land
More dry and sunny skies for this afternoon
First Alert Forecast: Sunny, dry, and comfortable outside with no better rain chances ahead for now
Unemployment Application
Louisiana hits lowest unemployment rate in history