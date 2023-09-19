Firefighters remind public of burn ban after responding to several violations

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Ward 6 Fire extinguished to a trash fire reported in the 700 block of Delores Poullard Road in DeQuincy around 10:30 a.m. this morning, before a misdemeanor summons was issued by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Since 8 p.m. last night, this is the third call of someone burning in violation of the burn ban received by Ward 6 Fire Protection District.

The small fire on Delores Poullard Road was observed burning in the front yard close to the woods and was left unattended.

Firefighters said that in order to protect the community, the citizens and their property, there will continue to be zero tolerance for outside burning during the burn ban.

