50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Child struck, killed by vehicle while riding toy car

Police said the child was riding a battery-powered toy car when the collision happened.
Police said the child was riding a battery-powered toy car when the collision happened.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) – A child in Texas riding a battery-powered toy car was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday morning, officials said.

According to the Marshall Police Department, officers responded to a call at about 6:40 a.m. for a child who had been hit by a vehicle.

Police said the child was riding a battery-powered toy car when the collision happened.

The driver remained at the scene and no charges have been filed at this time.

Police did not publicly identify the child.

“It is a tragedy to lose a child in our community,” said Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family.”

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

FILE - A rainbow flower sits in the jacket pocket of Scout, a transgender man who uses one...
Census Bureau wants to test asking about sexual orientation and gender identity on biggest survey
FILE - A view of the United States Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., May 2, 2019. West...
West Point sued over using race as an admissions factor in the wake of landmark Supreme Court ruling
A car wash in Texas is getting into the Halloween spirit this year with a haunted car wash.
Car wash bringing back haunted tunnel for ‘suds and scares’ during Halloween season
Police said the incident was reported at a day care facility in the Bronx.
NYC day care operator tried to cover up fentanyl operation before 1-year-old’s death, feds allege