50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 17, 2023

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 17, 2023.

  • Jesse Lee First, 31, Lake Charles: First-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
  • Jonah Phillip Ellis, 31, Lake Charles: Schedule I possession with intent; drug paraphernalia; money laundering.
  • Kelynn Deshawn Roberson, 46, Lake Charles: Third-offense operating while intoxicated; driving on roadway laned for traffic.
  • Aaron Bryon Young, 35, Lake Charles: Schedule I possession with intent; first-offense illegal carrying of weapons; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
  • Carl Wayne Sonnier, 45, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer by flight; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
  • Devontea Deon Fontenot, 31, Lake Charles: Resisting a police officer with force or violence; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
  • Lexis Nicole Landreneau, 29, Lake Charles: Probation detainer; Schedule II possession; drug paraphernalia; contraband introduced into penal institution.
  • Xavier Shawn Williams, 27, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; domestic abuse battery.
  • Jeremy Lee McClain, 32, Vinton: Stalking; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); criminal trespass.
  • Harold Isaac Sylvester, 48, Sulphur: Bicyclist traffic law violation; resisting an officer; Schedule V possession; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); obstruction of justice.
  • Aaron O’Neal Julian, Iowa: Contempt of court; simple battery.
  • Katherine Elizabeth Lejeune, 28, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.
  • Wilson Omar Martinez, 31, Lynn Haven, Florida: Failure to possess license for residential construction; misapplication of contractor payments over $1,000.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

29-year-old killed in fatal crash
A Lake Charles man, William Thomas, 40, was reported missing on Sept. 14.
Missing man William Thomas found safe
Hurricane Nigel
Hurricane Nigel forms in the Central Atlantic, not expected to move near land
Plenty of sunshine for this afternoon while temps push the low 90's
First Alert Forecast: Dry and Sunny to start off the week with little rain in sight