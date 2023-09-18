SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 17, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 17, 2023.

Jesse Lee First, 31, Lake Charles: First-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Jonah Phillip Ellis, 31, Lake Charles: Schedule I possession with intent; drug paraphernalia; money laundering.

Kelynn Deshawn Roberson, 46, Lake Charles: Third-offense operating while intoxicated; driving on roadway laned for traffic.

Aaron Bryon Young, 35, Lake Charles: Schedule I possession with intent; first-offense illegal carrying of weapons; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Carl Wayne Sonnier, 45, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer by flight; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Devontea Deon Fontenot, 31, Lake Charles: Resisting a police officer with force or violence; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Lexis Nicole Landreneau, 29, Lake Charles: Probation detainer; Schedule II possession; drug paraphernalia; contraband introduced into penal institution.

Xavier Shawn Williams, 27, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; domestic abuse battery.

Jeremy Lee McClain, 32, Vinton: Stalking; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); criminal trespass.

Harold Isaac Sylvester, 48, Sulphur: Bicyclist traffic law violation; resisting an officer; Schedule V possession; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); obstruction of justice.

Aaron O’Neal Julian, Iowa: Contempt of court; simple battery.

Katherine Elizabeth Lejeune, 28, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.