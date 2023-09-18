SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 17, 2023
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 17, 2023.
- Jesse Lee First, 31, Lake Charles: First-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
- Jonah Phillip Ellis, 31, Lake Charles: Schedule I possession with intent; drug paraphernalia; money laundering.
- Kelynn Deshawn Roberson, 46, Lake Charles: Third-offense operating while intoxicated; driving on roadway laned for traffic.
- Aaron Bryon Young, 35, Lake Charles: Schedule I possession with intent; first-offense illegal carrying of weapons; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
- Carl Wayne Sonnier, 45, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer by flight; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
- Devontea Deon Fontenot, 31, Lake Charles: Resisting a police officer with force or violence; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
- Lexis Nicole Landreneau, 29, Lake Charles: Probation detainer; Schedule II possession; drug paraphernalia; contraband introduced into penal institution.
- Xavier Shawn Williams, 27, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; domestic abuse battery.
- Jeremy Lee McClain, 32, Vinton: Stalking; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); criminal trespass.
- Harold Isaac Sylvester, 48, Sulphur: Bicyclist traffic law violation; resisting an officer; Schedule V possession; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); obstruction of justice.
- Aaron O’Neal Julian, Iowa: Contempt of court; simple battery.
- Katherine Elizabeth Lejeune, 28, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.
- Wilson Omar Martinez, 31, Lynn Haven, Florida: Failure to possess license for residential construction; misapplication of contractor payments over $1,000.
