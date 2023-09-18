Southern Area Blue Team says they are “cautiously optimistic” that Tiger Island will stay contained

50/50 Thursdays
Evacuation orders continue to remain in place after containment was reached around 1 a.m. on September 18th.
By Angelica Butine
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUREGARD PARISH. (KPLC) - Evacuation orders continue to remain in place after containment was reached around 1 a.m. on September 18th.

Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford said the Southern Area Blue Team is “cautiously optimistic” that the fire will stay contained.

Herford said that Highway 110 between Merryville and Singer has reopened after being closed due to loss of containment.

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s office asks that you proceed with caution when driving due to lingering smoke that may still be obscuring your view.

Approximately 200 acres were burned where the fire breached and crossed the highway 110. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s office said that authorities feel like a significant chance of danger remains, so they are keeping the evacuation orders in place.

The flare-up happened yesterday avoided structures in the area as the Blue Team left assets overnight to monitor the situation.

They say additional assets including air support will report back between 8-8:30 this morning to continue efforts of extinguishing the fire.

Beauregard Fire District 1 Jay Williams said that firefighters remain on scene this morning.

The Mandatory Evacuation Order was issued at 6:03 at night on September 17th for residents on Hubert Smith and Charles Burge roads, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office. Fire retardant was dropped in the area.

The statewide Burn Ban remains in order and the sheriff’s office wants to remind hunters in the area to remain cautious and assess the situation when deciding to hunt in the immediate areas.

