50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Ongoing marsh fire in Houma flares up again, officials say

Bayou Sauvage marsh fire Aug. 1 (cc: FWS.gov)
Bayou Sauvage marsh fire Aug. 1 (cc: FWS.gov)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - The ongoing marsh fire near Houma has flared up again, according to Terrebonne Parish officials.

With the fire spreading, Savanne Road has been closed between Martin Luther King Boulevard and Highway 311.

The Bayou Cane Fire Dept. says that the fire is currently in an area that can’t be reached by responding vehicles and is not considered a threat to any structures in the area.

If the fire does reach Savanne Road, responders will be able to move in and extinguish the fire, authorities say.

Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government will send a contractor out to the area Tuesday (Sept. 19) with airboats and water pumps to try and pump water into the area to try to extinguish the fire.

RELATED COVERAGE

Bayou Sauvage Urban National Wildlife Refuge reopens to the public after fire

Lightning strike sparks Bayou Sauvage wildfire

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

Evacuation orders continue to remain in place after containment was reached around 1 a.m. on...
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Monday Weather - VOD - clipped version
Plenty of sunshine for this afternoon while temps push the low 90's
First Alert Forecast: Dry and Sunny to start off the week with little rain in sight
Hurricane Nigel
Hurricane Nigel forms in the Central Atlantic, not expected to move near land
One dead in two-vehicle crash on Highway 26
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BPSO: Mandatory Evacuation Order issued for residents on Hubert Smith, Charles Burge roads