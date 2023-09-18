50/50 Thursdays
One dead in two-vehicle crash on Highway 26

By Jakob Evans
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KPLC) - One driver is dead in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 in Jeff Davis Parish.

Louisiana State Police said the two vehicles collided head-on after one vehicle crossed the center line.

One driver was air-lifted to a Lafayette hospital with moderate injuries, LSP said. The other driver was transported to a Jennings hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

