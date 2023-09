A Lake Charles man, William Thomas, 40, was reported missing on Sept. 14. (Family of William Thomas)

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Missing man William Thomas has been found safe, Lake Charles authorities said.

Thomas was found Sunday evening by patrol officers with the Lake Charles Police Department, Sgt. Larry Moss said.

Thomas, 40, was reported missing on Thursday, Sept. 14.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.