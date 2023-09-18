50/50 Thursdays
Louisiana State Police warns of phone scam

Louisiana State Troopers are warning the public of a current phone scam occurring around the...
Louisiana State Troopers are warning the public of a current phone scam occurring around the state.(MGN)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana State Troopers are warning the public of a current phone scam occurring around the state.

Scammers are impersonating law enforcement to obtain personal information and money from victims, LSP said. They use a call that gives the appearance of originating from a number belonging to LSP troopers.

LSP said they will never ask for any type of personal information or monetary payment over the phone.

Citizens wishing to report suspected fraudulent calls can contact the Louisiana State Analytical and Fusion Center (LA-SAFE) at 225-925-4192. To make a report online, CLICK HERE.

