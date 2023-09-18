50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Louisiana Food and Wine Festival concludes with jazz brunch

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
By Halle Jefferson
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Food and Wine Festival concluded its four-day event with a Sunday jazz brunch.

The brunch included live jazz music and unlimited beverage tasting, along with cajun and creole food buffets presented by Coffee:30 for guests to enjoy.

”The fact that everything went so smoothly, and it was an amazing entire four days, it feels really good and to have people visit here from Michigan and Canada and South Florida come to Lake Charles to experience this and it’s the first time people are eating cajun and creole food. it’s just so much fun to see everybody enjoy our little special place here in Southwest Louisiana,” festival founder Jan Gourly said.

Gourly said she appreciates everyone who participated in this year’s festival events and is hopeful next year will be even bigger and better.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

Louisiana Food and Wine Festival concludes with jazz brunch
Louisiana Food and Wine Festival concludes with jazz brunch
BPSO: Voluntary Evacuation Order issued for residents south of Highway 110 between Merryville,...
BPSO: Voluntary Evacuation Order issued for residents south of Highway 110 between Merryville, Singe
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BPSO: Voluntary Evacuation Order issued for residents south of Highway 110 between Merryville, Singer
Rain chances will stay low for now. A couple afternoon storms may try to return by late this...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Plenty of dry air to start the week as rain remains scarce for now