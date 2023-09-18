Louisiana Food and Wine Festival concludes with jazz brunch

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Food and Wine Festival concluded its four-day event with a Sunday jazz brunch.

The brunch included live jazz music and unlimited beverage tasting, along with cajun and creole food buffets presented by Coffee:30 for guests to enjoy.

”The fact that everything went so smoothly, and it was an amazing entire four days, it feels really good and to have people visit here from Michigan and Canada and South Florida come to Lake Charles to experience this and it’s the first time people are eating cajun and creole food. it’s just so much fun to see everybody enjoy our little special place here in Southwest Louisiana,” festival founder Jan Gourly said.

Gourly said she appreciates everyone who participated in this year’s festival events and is hopeful next year will be even bigger and better.

