Leesville police investigating school threats

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LEESVILLE, La. (KPLC) - Leesville High School administration contacted police this morning in reference to several students receiving text messages of vague threats made against Leesville High School.

Police are working with school administrators to investigate the threats, but at this time, the threats are not believed to be valid.

The investigation into the texts will continue.

Leesville Police warned if the person making and communicating these threats is identified, they will be arrested and prosecuted.

