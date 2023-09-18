Kids get creative with Art in the Park event

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles announced their next installment of Art in the Park, which will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 23.

The event is free for the entire family and will be at Hillcrest Park, located at 2808 Hillcrest Drive.

This series originally launched in the summer of 2020 as a way to provide an outdoor, artistic outlet for residents to enjoy during the height of the pandemic.

Easels and art supplies will be provided, and instructors will be present to help the artists. Those who join are asked to bring a chair.

