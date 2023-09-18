Hurricane Nigel forms in the Central Atlantic, not expected to move near land

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Hurricane Nigel is spinning in the Central Atlantic just over 900 miles east of Bermuda. Nigel has been steadily gaining strength, and could approach major hurricane status by Tuesday thanks to conditions favorable for intensification. But it will not pose any threat to SWLA or the United States. A large trough of low pressure will ensure it eventually turns to the north and then northeast in the open waters of the Atlantic.

Hurricane Nigel (KPLC)

Hurricane Nigel (KPLC)

Elsewhere in the basin, things have quieted down a little. Hurricanes Lee and Margot have weakened into remnant lows. We will watch for a tropical wave to exit the coast of Africa around Wednesday. Conditions ahead of that wave could allow for some gradual development closer to next weekend. Still, that wave has not even left the African continent, so it is nothing we need to worry about at this time. Of course, we’ll watch it and keep you updated.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

The other area we’ll watch this week is off the coast of the southeastern United States. A broad area of low-pressure will likely form in that area, with right now a low chance it could produce a tropical or subtropical storm out of it. But whatever comes of it should stay close to the eastern seaboard and away from the Gulf. The next name on the list is Ophelia.

