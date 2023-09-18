50/50 Thursdays
First Alert Forecast: Low humidity will make it feel nice, rain is unlikely for at least a few days

By Wade Hampton
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -If you have been outside at all you can feel how dry the air is, that dry air heats up quick and cools down quick at night. The dry air is also a huge fire danger as it allows vegetation to dry out that much quicker.

With the dry air in place we will see temperatures falling quick overnight with lows by Tuesday morning in the upper 50s north of I-10 to the low 70s at the coast. Tuesday afternoon will look just like Monday with sunny skies and no rain, high temperatures will top out in the low to mid 90s. Very little will change with the forecast through Wednesday as the dry air will remain in place.

The cold front that previously moved through is currently located over the Gulf, but ti will move north later this week and that will bring the humidity back to our area. Unfortunately rain still looks unlikely even once the humidity returns, the only thing that will change is that it will much more uncomfortable again later this week.

Another cold front will approach our area this weekend and that could cause a few showers both Saturday and Sunday. Although these look very limited and it should not be a washout this weekend, so your outdoor plans should not interrupted. The cold front will move through Monday with dry air returning to the area for a few days next week.

