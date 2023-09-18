First Alert Forecast: Dry and Sunny to start off the week with little rain in sight

50/50 Thursdays
By Joseph Enk
Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Dry air moved in to the area over the weekend in SWLA, which is kicking off our work week with more comfortable temperatures.

Low humidity is being reinforced by generally northern winds behind a front that moved through over the weekend. This will let our morning lows keep getting into the 60′s for the next few days. Afternoon highs Monday will still stay in the low 90′s with plenty of sunshine, but will feel more comfortable with the low humidity. Unfortunately, the return of dry conditions is not doing any favors for the drought.

Plenty of sunshine for this afternoon while temps push the low 90's
Despite having several rounds of scattered showers last week, it didn’t add very much to our rainfall totals and the fire risk remains an active issue. The state-wide burn ban has not been lifted yet, so continue to use caution during any outdoor activities this week and properly dispose of any flammable materials.

The week is starting dry as northerly winds hold across the area
Conditions will remain generally dry with very low rain chances for the next several days at least. The front that came through over the weekend should start to weaken by Wednesday, allowing some moisture to return to the area. A few disturbances might try to ride over our area later this week as high pressure tries to push back in from the west, but does not currently look like it will bring anything more than maybe some isolated showers or storms. Without anything expected to bring widespread rain, better relief for the drought is once again evading us.

Tropical Outlook
The tropics have calmed down some, though we are tracking newly formed Tropical Storm Nigel and a wave set to exit Africa this week. Neither are a current concern to SWLA, and you can find the latest with the tropics on our Hurricane Page.

