ALLEN PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A fire that burned around 30 acres in Allen Parish in District No. 5 is now contained.

Allen Parish Fire Chief Ryan Daigle said the fire no longer poses any danger.

Daigle said both he and Homeland Security Director Chris Oakes continue to monitor the fire until it is deemed completely extinguished.

