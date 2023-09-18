50/50 Thursdays
Cirque du Soleil returns to Beaumont for first time in 10 years

By Jakob Evans
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BEAUMONT, Tx. (KPLC) - After a ten-year hiatus, entertainment group Cirque du Soleil is returning to Beaumont for a three-day trip to perform its show “Corteo”.

The event is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 16 to Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024.

Cirque du Soleil describes “Corteo” as the most enchanting arena show it has ever produced:

The show revolves around a festive parade imagined by a clown, bringing together the passion of the actor with the grace and power of the acrobat to plunge the audience into a theatrical world of fun, comedy, and spontaneity situated in a mysterious space between Heaven and Earth. The clown pictures his own funeral taking place in a carnival atmosphere, watched over by quietly caring angels. Juxtaposing the large with the small, the ridiculous with the tragic and the magic of perfection with the charm of imperfection, the show highlights the strength and fragility of the clown, as well as his wisdom and kindness, to illustrate the portion of humanity that is within each of us. The music turns lyrical and playful carrying Corteo through a timeless celebration in which illusion teases reality.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Sep. 25. To purchase tickets and for more information, CLICK HERE.

