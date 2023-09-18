50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Bossier man facing 3,000+ counts of possession of child porn/sexual abuse of an animal

Aaron Harris, 38
Aaron Harris, 38(BPSO)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man accused of possessing thousands of images of child porn and the sexual abuse of an animal.

Aaron Harris, 38, of Bossier City, was investigated by the sheriff’s office after they got a tip that he was in possession of pornography involving juveniles and animals. Officials say at the time of his arrest, Harris was in possession of 3,134 child porn images and four videos showing sexual abuse of an animal. These were all located on electronic devices belonging to Harris, BPSO says.

Harris is charged with 3,134 counts of pornography involving juveniles and four counts of sexual abuse of an animal. He was booked into Bossier Max. His bond was set at $800,000.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

Cirque du Soleil returns to Beaumont for first time in 10 years
Cirque du Soleil returns to Beaumont for first time in 10 years
James M. Stroud
Missing DeQuincy man found safe
Missing man William Thomas found safe
Doctors save premature baby with life-threatening heart condition without surgery
Doctors save premature baby with life-threatening heart condition without surgery
Doctors save premature baby with life-threatening heart condition without surgery
Doctors save a premature baby with life-threatening heart condition without surgery