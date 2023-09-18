August fires burned 120 times more acres than state’s 5-year average

SWLA, La. (KPLC) - Everyone knows this summer has been a hot and dry one, but the figures enumerated by Louisiana Dept. of Agriculture and Forestry are eye-opening.

Wildfires in Louisiana have burned a staggering 53,000 acres in the month of August, an area over twice the size of Walt Disney World.

Louisiana continues to see above-average wildfire numbers for September, and record-breaking drought and plentiful dry vegetation make fighting wildfires more complex and challenging.

Communities often challenged by flooding and hurricanes this time of year are instead fending off 300-foot-tall blazes during an unprecedented wildfire season, which isn’t even halfway over.

Officials remind the public the best way to fight fires is to be proactive and practice preventative measures.

Here are a few reminders on how you can help:

Follow burn bans.

Report unattended fires.

Keep vehicles off dry grass - a vehicle’s exhaust can get incredibly hot -- reaching more than 1,000 degrees. Hot enough to spark a wildfire on dry vegetation.

Regularly maintain your equipment and vehicle to avoid vehicles shooting up sparks which can ignite dry grass.

Practice vehicle safety by carrying a shovel, bucket, and a fire extinguisher in your vehicle.

Check your tires, bearings, and axles on your trailer.

Keep sparks away from dry vegetation.

Crush cigarette butts and keep them in the car.

