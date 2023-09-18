78-year-old man reported missing from DeQuincy
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DEQUINCY, La. (KPLC) - Authorities are searching for a DeQuincy man who was reported missing after walking away from home Monday morning.
James M. Stroud, 78, was last seen leaving his home on H. Vige Road in a hunter green shirt, gray pants, red and blue Puma shoes and a hat, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. He has a medical condition that affects his memory and/or judgment.
Anyone who can help find Stroud is asked to call CPSO at 337-491-3605.
