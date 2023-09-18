78-year-old man reported missing from DeQuincy

DEQUINCY, La. (KPLC) - Authorities are searching for a DeQuincy man who was reported missing after walking away from home Monday morning.

James M. Stroud (Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

James M. Stroud, 78, was last seen leaving his home on H. Vige Road in a hunter green shirt, gray pants, red and blue Puma shoes and a hat, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. He has a medical condition that affects his memory and/or judgment.

Anyone who can help find Stroud is asked to call CPSO at 337-491-3605.

