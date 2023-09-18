50/50 Thursdays
29-year-old killed in fatal crash

(WTOC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A 29-year-old from Jennings was killed Sunday evening when a vehicle crossed into her lane of traffic, causing a head-on collision, authorities said.

Chelsey E. Benoit was traveling south in a 2006 GMC Envoy on La. 26, near Hillias Road, just before 8:15 p.m. when a northbound 2014 GMC pickup driven by Jeffery L. Meche, of Jennings, crossed over into the southbound lane, according to Trooper First Class Derek Senegal, spokesman for Troop D.

The vehicles collided head-on. Benoit was transported to an area hospital, where she died, Senegal said. Meche sustained moderate injuries.

A toxicology sample was obtained from Benoit and a toxicology sample from Meche is pending, Senegal said.

Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt, Senegal said.

