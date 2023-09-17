Volunteers clean up North Beach at Lake Charles beach sweep

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A beach sweep in Lake Charles took place as part of International Coastal Cleanup Day.

Community members walked North Beach collecting trash and other items that may be harmful to the environment.

“Trash just doesn’t look very pretty, when people drive through I-10 and see our city they don’t want to see a lot of trash,” volunteer Jennifer Busby said.

“You don’t want to be in a world a hundred years from now where it is a mountain of garbage and pollution, we want a healthy green Earth,” volunteer Gabby Woods said.

For those participating in this event, taking care of our beaches and keeping our Earth clean is a priority.

“I want to make the beach look a lot better and make the people feel a lot safer,” volunteer Cora Busby said.

When you’re using the beach you’re bound to find some interesting items.

“We found a carpet, an uno card, and fish bones,” Woods said.

After the trash was collected the volunteers recorded their findings on data cards.

