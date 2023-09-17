Tropical Storm Nigel forms in the Central Atlantic, set to stay far away from land

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - TD 15 was upgraded to Tropical Storm Nigel late Saturday night, and is located in the Central Atlantic about 1000 miles east of Bermuda. Nigel has been steadily gaining strength, and could approach major hurricane strength by Tuesday thanks to conditions favorable for intensification. But it will not pose any threat to SWLA or the United States. A large trough of low pressure will ensure it eventually turns to the north and then northeast in the open waters of the Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Nigel (KPLC)

Elsewhere in the basin, things have quieted down a little. Hurricanes Lee and Margot have weakened into remnant lows. We will watch for a tropical wave to exit the coast of Africa around Wednesday. Conditions ahead of that wave could allow for some gradual development closer to next weekend. Still, that wave has not even left the African continent, so it is nothing we need to worry about at this time. Of course, we’ll watch it and keep you updated. The next name on the list is Ophelia.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

