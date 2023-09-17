SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 16, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 16, 2023.

Nathan Blair Ragan, 21, Atmore, Alabama: Operating while intoxicated; driving on roadway laned for traffic; failure to report an accident.

Andres Aleman-Torres, 45, Russeville, Ar.: Reckless operation; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Frank Devin Dunn, 43, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; obstruction of justice; traffic laws apply to persons riding bicycles.

Martha Rolls, 37, Ragley: Instate detainer.

Forrest Cecil Coker, 37, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana.

Mark Anthony Thomas, 60, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Hector Mauricio Garay-Nunez, 28, homeless: Federal detainer.

Kmohne Davonted Kimble Young, 28, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; out of state detainer.

