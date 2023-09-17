50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 16, 2023

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 16, 2023.

Nathan Blair Ragan, 21, Atmore, Alabama: Operating while intoxicated; driving on roadway laned for traffic; failure to report an accident.

Andres Aleman-Torres, 45, Russeville, Ar.: Reckless operation; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Frank Devin Dunn, 43, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; obstruction of justice; traffic laws apply to persons riding bicycles.

Martha Rolls, 37, Ragley: Instate detainer.

Forrest Cecil Coker, 37, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana.

Mark Anthony Thomas, 60, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Hector Mauricio Garay-Nunez, 28, homeless: Federal detainer.

Kmohne Davonted Kimble Young, 28, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; out of state detainer.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

Rain chances will stay low for now. A couple afternoon storms may try to return by late this...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Plenty of dry air to start the week as rain remains scarce for now
Large marsh fire burning near Bell City
Large marsh fire burning near Bell City
Volunteers clean up North Beach at Lake Charles beach sweep
Volunteers clean up North Beach at Lake Charles beach sweep
Sea turtles released at Mae’s Beach after rehabilitation
Sea turtles released at Mae’s Beach after rehabilitation