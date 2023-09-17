50/50 Thursdays
Sulphur Parks and Recreation celebrates 75th anniversary

By Chloe-Jaid Hebert
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - This year marks the 75th anniversary of SPAR, the Sulphur Parks and Recreation.

SPAR has provided Sulphur open green spaces, recreation programs, and community services since 1948.

A celebration was hosted today at Frasch Park in commemoration of the 75 years dedicated to creating a healthy quality of life for the community.

“We thank everyone for coming out and participating [and] thank everyone who participates and supports us throughout the year,” SPAR Executive Director Laurie Koelzer said. “It takes a village to do some of the things we do and we think that we bring a great quality of life to Sulphur and our community.”

Many community members made it out for the day full of fun.

