Sea turtles released at Mae’s Beach after rehabilitation

JOHNSON BAYOU, La. (KPLC) - A beach sweep took place in Cameron Parish and after the cleaning was done, it was time for some sea turtles to head back home.

The community crowded Mae’s Beach to witness three endangered sea turtles being released into the Gulf of Mexico after rehabilitation.

“We wanted to come out because my little boys always love sea turtles, we’re from Lafayette and I just so happen to have a couple of weeks off so we decided to come out,” Cody Guidry said.

The Audubon Coastal Wildlife Network was responsible for nursing these turtles back to health and returning them to their natural habitat.

“Rehab is a lot of work, a lot of long hours, early mornings and late nights, we only want what is best for patients,” Audubon strandings and rehab coordinator, Gabriella Harlamert said.” “Every sea turtle we’re able to put back really makes a powerful impact on their population.”

Two of the turtles were rescued on the New England coast and the other was found on Mae’s Beach and was promptly named Mae and you can see just how excited she was to return home.

“It’s a great feeling to put her back out where she came from, she was by our sassiest turtle which is what we want, we want them to be bright and alert and spunky,” Harlamert said. “She definitely gave the rehab staff a run for their money.”

For many, getting to see these marine creatures in live action is not something you see every day.

“It was really fun, it was a really neat experience, it’s not anything you think would happen down here in Louisiana,” Kim Giovanni said. “It was pretty cool to see that something so close to home was happening around here.”

