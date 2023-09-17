Queen of Pink hosts jambalaya cook-off and car show for breast cancer awareness

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A local organization, Queen of Pink, hosted a jambalaya cook-off and car show to help with the financial needs of breast cancer patients across Southwest Louisiana.

“This means a lot to all the ones going through it and the survivors that have gone through it because this will help with the research to get a cure for this nasty beast,” Susan Simon said.

Susan Simon was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2019. She said she battled for about a year.

“You go through a lot but with God and trusting God, you’ve got this,” Simon said. “All the survivors and all the ones that are going through, just put your trust in God.”

Toni Leblanc, 2023 Ambassador of Pink, organized the first annual jambalaya cook-off and car show to benefit those fighting cancer in Southwest Louisiana.

“With the Queen of Pink organization, the organization gives five hundred dollars monthly to a patient that has a current breast cancer diagnosis or even people that are survivors of breast cancer,” Leblanc said.

She said monetary gifts can help with treatment, travel fares, food, or anything they may need. The event included many vendors for attendees to shop and eat. There was also a raffle.

“We are raffling off a five hundred dollar value pink token party package and two hundred dollar value restaurant gift card package,” 2023 Miss Pink Ashland Tucker said.

Queen of Pink has been supporting breast cancer patients since 2006.

“Ms. Carol Ware and Ms. Arleen Long saw a need for help with breast cancer patients in Beauregard Parish and so they decided to start this organization, and we actually help the local five parish area in Southwest Louisiana,” Director of Queen of Pink Joyce Bennett said.

Leblanc said she is hopeful that this will become an annual event for the Queen of Pink organization.

