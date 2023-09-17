50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Police chief dies after ‘hard battle’ with cancer, department says

The Flowood Police Department said its chief of police, Ricky McMillian, has died after a "hard...
The Flowood Police Department said its chief of police, Ricky McMillian, has died after a "hard battle" with cancer.(Flowood Police Department)
By WLBT Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A Mississippi police chief died late Saturday night after a battle with cancer, according to officials.

According to a Facebook post made by the Flowood Police Department, Police Chief Ricky McMillian passed away after a “hard battle” against Stage 4 cancer.

McMillian was a husband and father of two.

WLBT reports McMillian began his fight against cancer earlier this year.

“We know he is with our Lord and Savior and our prayers are with his family,” the post from the police department reads.

McMillian was named the chief of police in August 2018.

It is unknown at this time who will step in as police chief of Flowood.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

Rain chances will stay low for now. A couple afternoon storms may try to return by late this...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Plenty of dry air to start the week as rain remains scarce for now
Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 16, 2023.
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 16, 2023
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, died after he was shot...
Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy dies after being shot in his patrol car by an unknown assailant
FILE - Exterior view of the grain storage terminal during visit of United Nations Secretary...
First two cargo ships arrive in Ukrainian port after Russia’s exit from grain deal