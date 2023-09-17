LSU moves up in latest AP Top 25 Poll
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers moved up in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released on Sunday, September 17.
The Tigers are ranked No. 12 after claiming a 41 to 14 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, September 16.
Below is the complete list of rankings from Sunday, September 17:
- Georgia
- Michigan
- Texas
- Florida State
- USC
- Ohio State
- Penn State
- Washington
- Notre Dame
- Oregon
- Utah
- LSU
- Alabama
- Oregon State
- Ole Miss
- Oklahoma
- North Carolina
- Duke
- Colorado
- Miami
- Washington State
- UCLA
- Tennessee
- Iowa
- Florida
LSU is set to face off against Arkansas in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, September 23. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
