50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

LSU moves up in latest AP Top 25 Poll

LSU running back Josh Williams (27) runs the ball past Mississippi State linebacker DeShawn...
LSU running back Josh Williams (27) runs the ball past Mississippi State linebacker DeShawn Page (0) during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)(Vasha Hunt | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers moved up in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released on Sunday, September 17.

The Tigers are ranked No. 12 after claiming a 41 to 14 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, September 16.

RELATED: LSU handles business in SEC opener with win over Miss. State

Below is the complete list of rankings from Sunday, September 17:

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. Texas
  4. Florida State
  5. USC
  6. Ohio State
  7. Penn State
  8. Washington
  9. Notre Dame
  10. Oregon
  11. Utah
  12. LSU
  13. Alabama
  14. Oregon State
  15. Ole Miss
  16. Oklahoma
  17. North Carolina
  18. Duke
  19. Colorado
  20. Miami
  21. Washington State
  22. UCLA
  23. Tennessee
  24. Iowa
  25. Florida

LSU is set to face off against Arkansas in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, September 23. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

McNeese Football (Courtesy: MGN)
Cowboys fall to (0-3) after road loss to Alcorn
The Florida Gators beat McNeese State 49-7 in home opener game
McNeese heads into week three of the season looking to find their footing
LSU Tigers
LSU remains in same spot in latest AP Top 25 Poll
McNeese Football (Courtesy: MGN)
Cowboys drop meeting with the Florida Gators at the Swamp
LSU versus Grambling
LSU scores 72 against Grambling State, picking up first win ahead of SEC play