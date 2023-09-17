FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Plenty of dry air to start the week as rain remains scarce for now

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Drier air has arrived in SW Louisiana and will remain in place at least over the next few days. Northerly winds behind a frontal boundary will continue to usher in low humidity early this week. This will result in cooler mornings, as temperatures are likely to drop into the 60′s for areas away from the coast through Tuesday morning. Daytime highs wont change much, and they will stay put in the low 90′s. With the dry air in place, it will continue to feel comfortable outside on Monday. But this is also a negative as the low humidity, northerly winds and lack of rain will continue to elevate the fire danger.

Another warm and dry afternoon is ahead Monday. (KPLC)

Though we received some rain last week, overall that did not help much with the drought. As long as we do not receive widespread significant rain fall, the drought and fire danger will only continue to remain an issue. As such, the state-wide burn ban hasn’t been lifted yet. Continue to use caution with any outdoor activities you may have planned both Monday and throughout the week.

The drought and fire danger continues to be a problem. Our rainfall deficit has increased to 11 inches below normal for the year as of Sunday afternoon. (KPLC)

Unfortunately, rain chances will remain very low at least through the first half of the week. By Wednesday, the front that brought the drier air will weaken offshore, which could allow slightly better moisture to return. During this time we’ll start to become sandwiched between an upper-level high to our west, and a trough of low pressure to the east. A couple disturbances could try to ride in between those near the area by the later part of the week, but right now that does not appear enough to provide widespread rain if it occurs at all. So while we could see isolated storms try to take place starting Thursday, substantial drought relief remains out of the forecast for now.

Rain chances will stay low for now. A couple afternoon storms may try to return by late this week. (KPLC)

The tropics have calmed some, though we are tracking newly formed Tropical Storm Nigel and a wave set to exit Africa this week. Neither are a current concern to SWLA, and you can find the latest with the tropics on our Hurricane Page

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.