Cowboys fall to (0-3) after road loss to Alcorn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese took on Alcorn for the second straight season and in back-to-back seasons fell to the Braves by double figures as the Cowboys fell on the road 17-3.

Going into the game head coach of the Cowboys Gary Goff explained that he knew Alcorn was going to want to run the ball, and today they did just that as they put together a 229 rushing yards performance. The Braves made it a priority to establish the line of scrimmage early in the game as they put together a 14-play, 82-yard drive in the second quarter to take a 14-0 lead over the Cowboys.

As for McNeese’s offense, quarterback Nate Glantz struggled to get anything going offensively as he finished with 109 yards passing and two interceptions on the day. McNeese managed to run the ball fairly effectively throughout the day but seemed to struggle to commit to it as they started to fall behind later in the game as tailback D’Angelo Durham finished the game with eight carries for 54 yards.

The Cowboys will need to regroup quickly as they are set to head back out on the road to take on Eastern Illinois next Saturday at 2:00 PM.

