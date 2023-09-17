BPSO: Voluntary Evacuation Order issued for residents south of Highway 110 between Merryville, Singer

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Loss of containment in the Tiger Island Fire forces a Highway 110 closure between Merryville and Singer.

Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford said the fire jumped the highway and the closure is necessary as firefighting activities are taking place.

A Voluntary Evacuation Order has been issued for the area south of Highway 110 between Singer and Merryville continuing south to residents west of Highway 27 to Juanita.

7NEWS Stormvision HD Radar shows the smoke plume moving southeast.

Herford said the highway will be closed until further notice.

For more information on the Tiger Island Fire, CLICK HERE.

