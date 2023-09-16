50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Winemaker dies while trying to save colleague who fainted in wine vat

A winemaker died in Italy while trying to save a colleague who fainted in a wine vat.
A winemaker died in Italy while trying to save a colleague who fainted in a wine vat.(VIGILI DEL FUOCO via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A winemaker reportedly died in northern Italy on Thursday while trying to save his colleague who had passed out in a wine vat.

It happened at a winery in the city of Treviso.

Authorities say the man’s co-worker had fainted from carbon monoxide fumes while doing maintenance work.

They were working in a processing tank that had just been emptied of wine when fumes from the fermentation process overwhelmed them.

Neither of them had breathing apparatuses or safety harnesses.

A local trade union official is pushing for more action to prevent workplace deaths.

The official cited a recent plea by Italian President Sergio Mattarella to beef up training following a series of workplace accidents.

Those situations included a man who died when cheese rounds fell on him earlier this summer.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

Suspended Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, stands with his attorneys Tony...
Texas Senate begins deliberations at Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial
Boy with traumatic brain injury making progress with help from ketamine
Boy with traumatic brain injury making progress with help from ketamine
FILE - U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., a member of the House Freedom Caucus, speaks during a...
Rep. Lauren Boebert apologizes after getting kicked out of show and falsely denying she vaped
Boy with traumatic brain injury making progress with help from ketamine
Boy with traumatic brain injury making progress with help from ketamine