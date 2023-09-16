Watching a couple areas far away in the east Atlantic

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We’re watching a few areas of disturbed weather, including a new tropical depression in the Atlantic. Thankfully there are no current threats to SWLA.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Hurricane Lee moved into Nova Scotia on Saturday after losing its’ tropical characteristics and will continue to weaken. The only named system that is in the basin (for now) is Tropical Storm Margot, but that too will weaken into a remnant low this week near the Azores.

Tropical Depression 15 (KPLC)

Elsewhere, newly formed Tropical Depression 15 is spinning in the Central Atlantic about 1000 miles east of the Leeward Islands. It is likely to become Tropical Storm Nigel by Sunday. As it does, it will continue northwest on a track into the open Atlantic where it will turn to the north and then northeast. It appears likely to become a hurricane but is not a threat to SWLA.

Tropical Depression 15 (KPLC)

In addition, a tropical wave is set to leave the African continent by the middle of the week, where it should head generally on a west-northwest track into the tropical Atlantic. Conditions could allow some gradual development of the system through the week. Still, it has not even left the African coast, so it too is not a current concern. As always, we’ll watch it anyway.

