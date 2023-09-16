50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3619 hosts 24-hour vigil

By Chloe-Jaid Hebert
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - The 24-hour-long vigil in remembrance of service members who are prisoners of war or classified as missing in action wrapped up in DeRidder this evening.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3619 began the memorial yesterday at 5 p.m.

This is the Post’s third annual 24-hour vigil taking the time to remember louisiana soldiers who never made it back home.

Each hour, a biography of a soldier was read until 4 p.m. Saturday.

