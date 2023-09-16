Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church celebrates 100 year anniversary

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An organization in the Lake Area is celebrating a milestone anniversary. It’s the Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church’s 100th anniversary.

The church has hosted special events every Saturday this month, and today, a car show.

“It’s great being that the weather cleared up and everything but it’s a real nice thing to make 100 years,” Mount Pilgrim Activity Coordinator Matthew McPherson said. “Not a lot of things or people make a hundred years so it’s kind of sentimental and I’m just happy to be here and a part of it.”

Next Saturday, Mount Pilgrim Baptist will hold a parade, and the church’s official birthday will be on October 1.

