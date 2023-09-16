50/50 Thursdays
LSU handles business in SEC opener with win over Miss. State

LSU vs. Miss. State
LSU vs. Miss. State(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
STARKVILLE, MS. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers managed to score a victory against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville, Mississippi on Saturday, September 16.

The Tigers came out on top with a final score of 41-14.

LSU’s next matchup is against Arkansas on Saturday, September 23, in Death Valley. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

