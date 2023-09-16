Hundreds gather for suicide prevention walk in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The SWLA Out of the Darkness Walk for suicide prevention is the largest annual mental health event in Southwest Louisiana.

Today, hundreds of people gathered at the Burton Coliseum to walk in support of suicide prevention.

AFSP Partners set up tables to provide resources for anyone in need as well as items for purchase.

“Being able to see everyone come together whether they have struggled with mental health issues or thoughts of suicide or they’ve lost someone to suicide or they’ve even just had a family member attempt or thing about suicide,” Vice Chair Tyler Rousseau said. “We all have different reasons for being a part of this world but mental health is everyone’s responsibility and I think the more people know about it, the more that they’re able to get those resources, to get those connections.”

All donations and proceeds from Out of the Darkness will go to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

