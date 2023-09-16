FIRST ALET FORECAST: Low humidity and rain chances return Sunday, should last into mid-week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another round of dry air is about to arrive in SWLA as we end the weekend. A weak cold front will sweep down from the north and move through the area by Sunday. The biggest impact from this will be a cooler start to the morning, with temps in the upper 60′s to low 70′s Sunday morning. Temperatures will still warm up into the low 90′s during the day with low humidity, and thus low rain chances. On one hand, this will give a very comfortable afternoon for outdoor plans. But this won’t help with the drought, and the fire danger will remain in place.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

The bits of scattered rainfall we received over the last week have been helpful towards getting a little drought relief. Unfortunately, it hasn’t been totaling up to very much and we aren’t expecting to get drought-busting amounts as our rain chances dwindle. The drought map updates are in for the week, and you can barely see a difference for our area! Don’t forget that the state-wide burn ban hasn’t been lifted yet. Continue to use caution with any outdoor activities you may have planned this weekend.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

The dry air will not go anywhere at least during the early part of the week, so the cooler nights and warm, dry days will continue at least into Wednesday. After that, the front may begin to washout enough for some slightly better moisture to return. By Thursday, we could start to see the return of a few scattered showers and storms, though widespread rain and drought relief is not expected at this time.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

The tropics remain active, although there are no threats to our area. You can find the latest with the tropics on our Hurricane Page

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.