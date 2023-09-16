Family and friends of missing Lake Charles man ask for community’s help

CAMERON, La. (KPLC) - It’s been over a month, and a Lake Charles man is still missing, despite numerous searches by law enforcement.

Charles McAlister’s family and friends are asking for the community to keep your eyes peeled for any information that might be helpful to investigators.

“We just can’t figure out what happened to him, and we need help,” Sheron Faulk said.

Sheron Faulk said an evening in June at the Lake Charles Yacht Club with her friend, Charles McAlister, was just like any other for the two, who have been friends for 25 years.

McAlister’s family lives in different states, so his friends are also assisting in the search to find him.

“We visited with a lot of the club members, talked about our boats,” Faulk said. “He seemed fine then, like nothing was distressing him.”

But he’s been missing since early August. Investigators believe the 71-year-old left his Lake Charles home on August 3 without his wallet, phone, medication and glasses. His 2011 white Toyota Tundra was found damaged at the intersection of La. 82 and Rutherford Beach Road in Cameron Parish early the next morning.

“I don’t believe there was a lot of damage done to the vehicle, so it wasn’t like it was in an accident or anything, just kind of went in the ditch and probably got stuck in the mud or something,” Calcasieu Parish Commander of Special Services Matt Vizinot said. “I think there was damage to a nearby stop sign.”

“Just keep your eyes and ears open if you know anything,” Faulk said. “If he was taken away from this area, please just look at his picture. If you recognize him, just call 911, and let them investigate.”

McAlister was last seen wearing a white hat, white t-shirt, blue jeans and white New Balance tennis shoes.

McAlister is a white male with gray hair and brown eyes. He’s around 5-foot-10, weighing 155 pounds and is missing his right middle finger. His family said he has a medical condition that may impair his memory or judgement.

Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for McAlister on Aug. 8 because of the medical condition. His family said he also needs medication for his heart condition.

There is a beach clean-up event happening in Cameron this weekend. Law enforcement is asking participants to be on the look out for clothing or other items that might belong to McAlister.

Anyone with information that could help find McAlister is asked to call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-491-3795 or dial 911.

