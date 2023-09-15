50/50 Thursdays
Venture Global subsidiary plans 85-mile pipeline from Texas to Cameron

Some residents along the pipeline route are just learning about what is proposed.
(Venture Global web site)
By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -A subsidiary of Venture Global is hoping to build a gas pipeline that will extend from Jasper Texas to Monkey Island in Cameron Parish. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has released an environmental impact statement on the project which is part of the review process before final approval.

Venture Global already has one export facility in Cameron parish. As explained on the company’s web site, a subsidiary, Venture Global CP Express, wants to build an 85-mile pipeline that would have a diameter of four feet.

It would run from Jasper, through Calcasieu Parish near Vinton and through Cameron Parish to the proposed CP2 LNG export facility on Monkey Island.

Rebekah Sale is with the Property Rights and Pipeline Center in New York which is helping local residents who may be affected.

“The pipeline will eventually handle four billion cubic feet a day and what we’re concerned about is it will cross 310 waterbodies, it will affect more than 1000 acres temporarily and more than 66 acres permanently,” said Sale.

Sale says the company may be allowed to force residents to give up their property through eminent domain even though she says the gas won’t be used in America.

“They’re for export. And so that means the company is just using these projects to make a profit. There’s nothing in it for the people whose land is getting taken and we certainly don’t see the public interest in it. And these things, you know, they leak and spill and explode all the time,” said Sale.

She says they want to make people aware of the route of the pipeline and that they may need an attorney to negotiate for them. We called Venture Global concerning the CP Express Pipeline but they did not respond with any comment.

